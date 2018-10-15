Grizzly attacks hunter in mountains north of Yellowstone

This photo provided by Bob Legasa shows him in a hospital in Bozeman, Mont., Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, after a bear attack the day before. Legasa, who is having a second surgery for his injuries Monday, Oct. 15,2018, says he expects to be discharged Tuesday, three days after he was mauled by a grizzly sow protecting her cub near Livingston, Mont. (Bob Legasa via AP)