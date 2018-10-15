FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Little to no sunshine this week with rain and cooler temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Today has started out with plenty of clouds around. There have been some peeks of sunshine so far. A cold front is making its way towards us. This will bring more clouds and plenty of rain. I have the rain chances up to 60% today. It will be warm prior to the front passing through. Highs will be in the 80s.
Through this evening, there will be a few more scattered showers around. Initially after sunset, there will be a few times of heavy rain. Afterwards, it will clear away with the loss of daytime heating. The clouds will stick around. The good news is that the temperature will be going down.
Overnight, we will continue to have mostly cloudy conditions. There should not be any rain, though. Most of it will stay away from Southwest Louisiana. The temperature will keep cooling off thanks to the cold front passing earlier today. Lows overnight will be in the lower 60s along the I-10 corridor. North of I-10 could see the 50s.
Tuesday will be a day to stay inside if you can help it. There will likely be plenty of shows around. Some models are trending toward the bulk of the rain staying to our north. We would still see some rain in this scenario. As of now, I’m keeping the rain chances at 60%, but they could go down. Either way it goes with the rain, the clouds will stick around and there will not be much sunshine. Therefore, it will be much cooler with our temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s.
Wednesday will not have as much rain and will possibly have some sunshine. It will still be a little cooler since there will not be as much sunshine. Then on Thursday, I think there is a slightly better chance for the sun to finally peek through the clouds. The rain chances will be lower, so it will be a nice break from the rain. The temperature on both days will warm up a little and will be in the 70s in the afternoon.
On Friday, there will be more rain. That cold front that pushed through on Monday, has now stalled out over Gulf of Mexico. By Friday, the stalled front will move north and get close to Southwest Louisiana. Therefore, the rain chances will go up to 60%. It’s too far out to tell if it will be a washout, but it is very likely rain will take place today.
Next weekend will bring another cold front. This front will be moving quickly. It is unclear what out temperatures will look like exactly. They will cool down for sure, but just how much is the question. This front will bring some rain by Saturday, but then by Sunday, the rain should be gone.
Good news about the tropics is that they have quieted down. The Caribbean has one small area that has a 30% chance to develop before moving into Central America. So, there is no threat to the United States. Then the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean are both quiet with no potential developments in the next five days.
