FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Little to no sunshine this week with rain and cooler temperatures

Tuesday will be a day to stay inside if you can help it. There will likely be plenty of shows around. Some models are trending toward the bulk of the rain staying to our north. We would still see some rain in this scenario. As of now, I’m keeping the rain chances at 60%, but they could go down. Either way it goes with the rain, the clouds will stick around and there will not be much sunshine. Therefore, it will be much cooler with our temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s.