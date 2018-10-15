FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Front brings rain and cooler temperatures later today and tonight

By late Friday afternoon and evening, rain and storms will be on the return as an upper level disturbance combines with the stalled front to our south with this front expected to begin lifting north as a warm front on Friday and bringing additional rain and storms into the area on Saturday. Timing of the rain on Saturday appears to be through at least the first half of the day with rain tapering off during the evening with highs in the lower 70s and cool lows at night in the 50s.