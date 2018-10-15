FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Front brings rain and cooler temperatures later today and tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The new workweek offers some big changes to our warm and dry weather pattern that brought our area a nice but warmer weekend as the strongest cold front of the season is set to push through Southwest Louisiana later this afternoon.
Ahead of the front, temperatures will quickly warm up into the middle to possibly upper 80s as scattered showers and thunderstorms begin developing later this morning and afternoon ahead of its arrival.
The best chance of storms will be right ahead of the cold front which is forecast to push through during the afternoon with temperatures quickly dropping out of the 80s behind its passage. Storms will taper off by early evening with temperatures dropping into the 70s quickly behind the front and continue to steadily drop into the 60s through the evening and overnight with average lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s from north to south.
The front will stall to our east, dividing the state in temperatures with Southwest Louisiana on the cooler side through mid-week with additional overrunning rain keeping a cloudy and damp day ahead for Tuesday with temperatures not warming out of the 60s all day. Lows Tuesday night will continue to drop into the 50s with not much sun for Wednesday to warm highs out of the 60s either. Rain chances are much lower Wednesday with a few peeks of sun ahead for Thursday before rain chances increase again later in the week.
By late Friday afternoon and evening, rain and storms will be on the return as an upper level disturbance combines with the stalled front to our south with this front expected to begin lifting north as a warm front on Friday and bringing additional rain and storms into the area on Saturday. Timing of the rain on Saturday appears to be through at least the first half of the day with rain tapering off during the evening with highs in the lower 70s and cool lows at night in the 50s.
For once there are no named tropical systems in the entire Atlantic basin with a weak area of low pressure possibly developing tropically off the coast of Central America but will not move toward the Gulf as it heads inland over Honduras or Belize over the next couple of days. The rest of the tropical Atlantic remains quiet this week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
