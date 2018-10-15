Councilman Michael Harris does not meet residence requirements in DeRidder

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - The District Attorney in Beauregard Parish has ordered, adjudged, and decreed that Councilman Michael Dwayne Harris does not meet the residence and domicile requirements of the office of Councilman at Large for the City of DeRidder, according to a ruling confirmation from the Beauregard Parish DA’s Office.
When Harris took office in April of 2018, a registered voter made a complaint, reads the confirmation. Harris reportedly claims two houses; one on Lake Court Drive and the other on Harmony Trail.
The document says Harris' actual residence is on Harmony Trail, therefore, he does not reside in his election district. Harris disagreed and says his actual residence is on Lake Court.
During Harris' cross examination at the trial on Oct. 8, he claimed that his parents lived at the Lake Court Drive address and he and his wife lived with them after his divorce. Then after the divorce, he purchased the Lake Court residence with his wife.
The confirmation also says in 2014, the Harris family built a new house on Harmony Trail with his sister. Once they moved in, they applied for homestead exemption at the new address to save money on taxes.
Harris says the Lake Court residence was rented to the Dorsey family, however, a service history report for CLECO electric service says the power was turned off on August 2015. Harris says the Dorsey family were delinquent on their rent and were evicted. On the contrary, the wife testified that the Dorseys lived rent free. Harris' did take out a renter’s policy on the property once the Dorsey’s moved in.
Service was then restored to a business owned by Harris called Peace and Faith Accessories. Mr. Harris then testified that his son and wife went through a difficult time at the end of 2016 and 2017, so he let the wife stay at the house.
The CLECO records show that the power was in the name of Jamie Gates, their daughter-in-law from Feb. 7, 2017 to Sep. 11, 2017. Then from Sep. 11, 2017 to Nov. 1, 2017, there was no service at the house. On Nov. 1, the house was restored in the name of Peace and Faith Accessories.
The City of DeRidder’s records show 900 gallons of water were used from Oct. 2017 to Jun. 2018. In some months, no water was used at all.
The DA requested for copies on insurance policies from Harris. Harris provided a renter’s policy and a new homeowner’s policy. When Harris was questioned, he claimed he forgot the policy was a renter’s when he renewed it. Harris says his daughter and family moved in and gave him $250 for rent.
Harris claims that after discussing possible candidacy with former mayor Ray Roberts, Roberts suggested moving the exemption back to Lake Court Drive. He did so, and the Harmony Trail home became his “second residence”. During the hearing, Harris admitted to spending the majority of his nights at the Harmony Trail home.
Harris also placed a Veteran’s Administration backed mortgage on the Harmony trail Property in May 2017. He says he keeps clothing and toiletries at the Lake Court Drive residence. His daughter, Rickita Weeks, testified that father sleeps there one to two times a week, but is there every day.
Harris' wife Elizabeth testified that the family lives at both addresses although most days are at Harmony Trail.
The Beauregard Parish Chief Civil Deputy Sharon Sammons sent 2017 tax notices for the Lake Court Drive residents and they were returned by the post and stamped “Return to Sender Vacant unable to Forward.” Various witnesses claim they saw the son being taken to school from there, vehicles parked there, and he was welcomed to the neighborhood.
Numerous documents confirm that one vehicle is registered to Lake Court Drive and the others at Harmony Trail. Also, both Mr. and Mrs. Harris' licences are addressed to Lake Court Drive. Jatari Harris' school records show the Harmony Trail address.
The District Attorney proved his allegations and accordingly, Harris does not meet the residence or domicile requirements of his office as set forth in the City Charter of DeRidder. The office is declared vacant.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.