Multiple I-10 closures starting Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Today marks the start of many changes along I-10, as always, closures can be a little confusing to navigate and understand.
This story will break down some of the road closures.
Beginning today, the I-10 westbound on ramp at LA-97 will be closed. That is the ramp right after the Jennings-Evangeline exit on I-10 West.
Construction workers are going to be replacing the some of the pavement and guard-rail in that area. The LA-97 ramp will be closed from October 14 through December 14.
However, there will be a detour route available to drivers. Drivers are can still take LA-97 down to I-10. However, instead of using the on ramp to access I-10, turn onto Frontage Rd.
If your ride Frontage Rd for about two miles, you will intersect LA-26. From there you will be able to get onto I-10 and continue westward. There is also a second closure beginning at the Jennings-Evangeline exit on I-10.
This closure will alternate between I-10 west bound and east bound lanes. Drivers can expect to experience alternating lane closures from the Jennings-Evangeline exit down to the Welsh exit.
The affected area is about 11 miles of lane closures, and there is no alternative route for this closure. These lane closures will start October 14 and will last until February 2019.
Construction workers say it will take some time to replace some of the roadway surface.
The I-10 east and west closures will happen at varying times throughout the week, which can be found below.
- Monday – Thursday: 7:00pm to 5:00am
- Friday: 10:00pm to 8:00am
- Saturday: 10:00pm to 10:00am
- Sunday: 7:00pm to 5:00am
As always, the Department of Transportation and Development are asking to public to be patient as the work to replace our roadways.
