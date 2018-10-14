Man killed in car crash on LA Highway 3256

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D report that Errol J. Wilson II, 32, of Lake Charles has died in a single vehicle car crash on October 14, 2018 around 3:00 a.m.
Troopers responded to the crash on LA Hwy 3256 near Hungerfort Road and performed an initial investigation showing that the driver’s vehicle entered a left hand curve and ran off the road striking a tree. Wilson was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.
State Police say the crash is still under investigation.
