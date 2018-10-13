LSU emphatically hands UGA first loss of the season, 36-16

Information provided by LSUsports.net
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Undefeated and second-ranked Georgia walked into a raucous cage Tiger fans call Death Valley on Saturday afternoon. The 2017 national runners-up left with a their first loss, an emphatic 36-16 beat down by an inspired 13th-ranked LSU football team.
In front of a sold-out Tiger Stadium, LSU (6-1, 3-1 SEC) recorded its third AP Top-2 victory in stadium history - 1997 versus No. 1 Florida and 1961 versus No. 2 Ole Miss.
After suffering its first loss on the road to then-No. 22 Florida last Saturday, LSU whipped Georgia to the tune of 475 yards - 275 on the ground and 200 through the air.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow finished 15-of-30 passing and led a Tigers offense that finished plus-4 in turnover margin. Burrow added 66 rushing yards on 13 attempts including a 59-yarder to the Georgia 4 when the Tigers were attempting to run out the clock.
Sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 145 rushing yards on 19 carries, while senior Nick Brossette had 64 yards on 16 carries including a 4-yard touchdown run that capped off Burrow’s long scamper.
SCORING PLAYS:
- Cole Tracy 33 yd FG GOOD: LSU 3 - 0 UGA (1st QTR)
- J. Burrow run for 1 yd for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK): LSU 10 - 0 UGA (2nd QTR)
- C. Tracy 36 yd FG GOOD: LSU 13 - 0 UGA (2nd QTR)
- C. Tracy 39 yd FG GOOD: LSU 16 - 0 UGA (2nd QTR)
- R. Blankenship 40 yd FG GOOD: LSU 16 - 3 UGA (3rd QTR)
- C. Tracy 24 yd FG GOOD: LSU 19 - 3 UGA (3rd QTR)
- E. Holyfield run for 10 yds for a TD, (Two-point Conversion failed): LSU 19 - 9 UGA (3rd QTR)
- J. Burrow run for 1 yd for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK): LSU 26 - 9 UGA (4th QTR)
- C. Tracy 30 yd FG GOOD: LSU 29 - 9 UGA (4th QTR)
- J. Fromm pass,to R. Ridley for 27 yds for a TD, (R. Blankenship KICK): LSU 29 - 16 UGA (4th QTR)
- N. Brossette run for 4 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK): LSU 36 - 16 UGA (4th QTR)
