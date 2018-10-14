FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gloomy weather returns with rain likely most of this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through this evening, there should be some broken clouds with a few peeks of sunshine. It was certainly a warm day, but it will not be very cool overnight. After sunset, it will be warm and muggy. It should still be nice if you have any evening plans.
Overnight, the clouds will begin to build back up. There will not be many clear conditions. The temperature will only cool to the lower 70s, so it will be very warm. There could be a few coastal showers in the morning around sunrise.
Monday will be a warm, but wet day. There should not be much rain in the morning. Most of it will come in the afternoon. There is a cold front on its way that will bring the rain. Before the front arrives, it will be very warm and muggy. After the cold front pushes through, it will begin to cool down. Highs will reach the lower to mid 80s. Plus, I have the rain chances up to 60%.
Tuesday will be very yucky. There will not be much sunshine at all. Throughout the day, there will be overcast with a few scattered showers at times. I would definitely keep an umbrella on this day and keep a jacket. The high temperature in the afternoon will only warm up to the upper 60s. This is a day to stay inside if you can help it.
Wednesday will possibly see some sunshine with not as much rain. It will still be a little cooler since we will not have as much sunshine. Then on Thursday, I think there is a slightly better chance for some sunshine. The temperature on both days will warm up a little and will be in the 70s in the afternoon.
Friday and into the weekend will bring more rain. That cold front that pushed through on Monday, has now stalled out and will linger around the Gulf of Mexico. An upper-level disturbance will be hanging around the stalled front, bringing heavy rain by Friday. Rain chances are up to 60%.
