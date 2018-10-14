Cowgirl Soccer shuts out UIW in San Antonio

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - SAN ANTONIO, Texas- McNeese’s Alexis Miller’s game-winning goal in the 22nd minute of the second half lifted the Cowgirls to a 1-0 road win at Incarnate Word on Sunday afternoon.
This is the Cowgirls fourth straight victory against UIW.
With the win, the Cowgirls improve to 5-2-1 in league play, 11-5-1 overall, while UIW falls to 2-10-1 overall and 2-5-1 in the conference. The victory also helps keep the Cowgirls league championship hopes alive.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we won,” said head soccer coach Drew Fitzgerald. “The team did a good job of gutting it out and I’ll take six points on the road any weekend.”
After a scoreless first half, Alexis Miller found the back of the net in the 67th minute after she hit the ball first time at the top of the box beating the goalie for her second goal of the year.
“Miller had a good game and it was great that she got the game winner,” said Fitzgerald.
Emma Roccaforte picked up her sixth shutout on the year and the teams seventh total shutout.
The Cowgirls’ last three victories have been 1-0 shutouts coming against Nicholls, Abilene Christian, and now Incarnate Word.
The Cowgirls will head back home for the remainder of the season with three huge home games coming up. They will play host to two of the top three teams in the conference including Houston Baptist and Lamar.
The Cowgirls will be back on the field on the 19th when they host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
