No. 23 USF rallies to beat Tulsa 25-24 to remain unbeaten

No. 23 USF rallies to beat Tulsa 25-24 to remain unbeaten
South Florida's Coby Weiss, center, celebrates with teammates Jacob Mathis (85) and Trent Schneider (39) after kicking the go-ahead field goal in an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki)
By LARRY LEWIS | October 12, 2018 at 10:03 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 10:06 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Coby Weiss made a 22-yard field goal with 2 seconds left and No. 23 South Florida scored 17 points in the final 7:10 to beat Tulsa 25-24 on Friday night.

Blake Barnett set up the winning field goal with a 32-yard strike to Tyre McCants to the 5.

Barnett scored on 1- and 12-yard runs to pull the Bulls (6-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) within two with 2:10 to go, but was stopped on a two-point conversion run.

USF forced Tulsa (1-5, 0-3) into a three-and-out, giving the Bulls the ball back with 1:03 remaining on their own 43 with no timeouts left.

Jordan Cronkrite, who set a USF and AAC record with 302 yards last week at UMass, rushed for 151 yards on 25 carries. But outside of a 66-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter that evened it at 10, Cronkrite didn't do a lot of damage.

South Florida placekicker Coby Weiss (24) boots a field goal as punter Trent Schneider (39) holds in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
South Florida placekicker Coby Weiss (24) boots a field goal as punter Trent Schneider (39) holds in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (AP)

Barnett completed 17 of 39 passes for 237 yards.

South Florida running back Johnny Ford (20) is tackled by Tulsa safety Manny Bunch, bottom, and safety McKinley Whitfield, top, in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
South Florida running back Johnny Ford (20) is tackled by Tulsa safety Manny Bunch, bottom, and safety McKinley Whitfield, top, in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (AP)

Tulsa's Seth Boomer was 6 of 21 for 71 yards.

Tulsa running back Javon Thomas (22) fights off a tackle by South Florida linebacker Khalid McGee (2), left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tulsa running back Javon Thomas (22) fights off a tackle by South Florida linebacker Khalid McGee (2), left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (AP)

THE TAKEAWAY

South Florida quarterback Blake Barnett (11) throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
South Florida quarterback Blake Barnett (11) throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (AP)

Tulsa almost won the game due to not turning the ball over, combined with a strong defense. Coming into the game, Tulsa ranked last in FBS in turnovers and turnovers per game, and sixth-to-last in turnover margin.

Tulsa cornerback Allie Green IV, left, breaks up a pass intended for South Florida wide receiver Darnell Salomon, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tulsa cornerback Allie Green IV, left, breaks up a pass intended for South Florida wide receiver Darnell Salomon, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (AP)

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Tulsa quarterback Seth Boomer, right, is chased by South Florida defensive tackle Tyrone Barber, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tulsa quarterback Seth Boomer, right, is chased by South Florida defensive tackle Tyrone Barber, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (AP)

South Florida would have almost certainly dropped out of the Top 25 after losing to a Tulsa team that had not won a FBS game all season.

Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks dives into the end zone for a touchdown as he is tackled by South Florida defensive back Mekhi LaPointe, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks dives into the end zone for a touchdown as he is tackled by South Florida defensive back Mekhi LaPointe, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (AP)

UP NEXT

Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery, left, and South Florida coach Charlie Strong meet following an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery, left, and South Florida coach Charlie Strong meet following an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (AP)

USF: Hosts UConn on Oct. 20.

Tulsa linebacker Cooper Edmiston, left, and linebacker Diamon Cannon, right, attempt to tackle South Florida wide receiver Tyre McCants n the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tulsa linebacker Cooper Edmiston, left, and linebacker Diamon Cannon, right, attempt to tackle South Florida wide receiver Tyre McCants n the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (AP)

Tulsa: At Arkansas on Oct. 20.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25