Melania Trump ignores cheating rumors about husband

In this Oct. 6, 2018 photo, First lady Melania Trump pauses as she speaks to media during a visit to the historical Giza Pyramids site near Cairo, Egypt. First lady Melania Trump says she thinks she’s among the most bullied people in the world and there are people in the White House she and President Donald Trump can’t trust. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster)