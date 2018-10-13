LSU takes on the Georgia Bulldogs

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the first time in a decade LSU is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs this afternoon in Tiger Stadium.
Defending SEC champs No. 2 Georgia is coming off a big win against Vanderbilt last weekend (41-13) while the No. 12 Tigers took a heavy loss to the Florida Gators (19-27).
A win here for the Tigers would certainly go a long way in their hopes of grabbing the conference title this year.
You can stream the game online here on LSU’s streaming service: http://www.lsusports.net/mediaPortal/player.dbml?catid=0
And you can check out all the other ways to watch and listen to the game as well as live updates of the score below:
