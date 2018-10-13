FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer end to weekend; rain and a cooldown next week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The forecast through the evening will continue to remain on the quiet side after a warm and breezy afternoon leads to a nice sunset through the evening and temperatures that will fall through the lower 80s and into the upper 70s for your evening outings. Winds will die down just a bit but a continued southerly breeze through the overnight will keep temperatures from falling much below to middle to maybe lower 70s by sunrise Sunday.
The forecast for your Sunday starts off with a mix of sun and clouds but holds off on the rain with temperatures tomorrow a bit warmer than today and humidity values that will continue to climb, making it a little less comfortable for your outdoor activities tomorrow if you’ll be out for a Sunday stroll or afternoon run as you will be sweating a bit more than today! Highs will top out near 90 with only a small 10% chance of stray afternoon showers across the northern portion of the viewing area.
A few showers will be possible Sunday night after midnight into Monday morning as a slow-moving front pushes into the state with a higher rain and storm chance later in the afternoon as the front arrives. The threat for severe weather looks to remain very low Monday but a couple of stronger storms can’t be totally ruled out as the front moves through. Temperatures will drop from the 80s and into the 70s and 60s by Monday evening and won’t warm back up much at all Tuesday.
The front will stall just to our east and set up an overrunning pattern of rain overriding the cooler air and keeping a wet, cool and cloudy forecast in play for Tuesday. Temperatures may warm up a few degrees but likely won’t get out of the 60s all day Tuesday. Less rain is expected for Wednesday, although the clouds in place will again temperatures cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
A bit more sun will return for Thursday as high pressure from the east nudges some of the leftover clouds and moisture away temporarily with highs back in the 70s. More rain will be on the return for Friday and Saturday as a Gulf low developing along the stalled front to our south will send rain chances back up over southwestern Louisiana by Friday afternoon and evening and likely in to much of day Saturday depending on the exact track of the low which should come in to better certainty over the next few days.
For once there are no named tropical systems in the tropical Atlantic basin. Post-tropical Leslie is causing problems for Spain and Portugal but has finally moved out of its drunken spin since September 23rd in the north central Atlantic. Nadine has fizzled out as forecast and the area we were watching for potential development in the western Caribbean isn’t looking as likely to form after all with the National Hurricane Center even erasing its development chances altogether over the next 5 days.
Have a great rest of your weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
