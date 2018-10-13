FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer end to weekend; rain and a cooldown next week

A bit more sun will return for Thursday as high pressure from the east nudges some of the leftover clouds and moisture away temporarily with highs back in the 70s. More rain will be on the return for Friday and Saturday as a Gulf low developing along the stalled front to our south will send rain chances back up over southwestern Louisiana by Friday afternoon and evening and likely in to much of day Saturday depending on the exact track of the low which should come in to better certainty over the next few days.