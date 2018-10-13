Enjoying a morning bird walk at Tuten Park

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -If you live in Lake Charles, you don’t have to travel far to enjoy nature and bird watching. It’s hard to believe but this area that seems off the beaten path is just off busy nelson road.
The City of lake Charles and Gulf Coast Bird Watchers teamed up for the birding walk at Tuten Park.
Program manager Irvin Louque says there are many birds you may see here.
“It is a good variety of habitat and that brings in a lot of birds. It's also kind of an island in the city so a lot of birds kind of flock here during migration to kind of eat up and rest before they go on their journey or stay put,” he said.
It's a short enough trip you could almost do it on your lunch hour yet long enough perhaps to forget your troubles and appreciate the renewing effect of nature.
As the seasons change, so do the birds who visit, giving birders a reason to return.
"Year round we have a lot of northern cardinals, blue jays, mocking birds, Carolina wrens, bard owls throughout the year and then seasonally we have a lot of migrants that come for the mulberry trees in the spring, so we'll see things like indigo buntings, and lots of warblers and oriels and tanagers, a lot of the colorful stuff," said Louque.
While Southwest Louisiana is a birder’s paradise... “I went bird watching and it was fun,” said 7-year-old Eli Kantam.
There is more.
“I thought it was fabulous to come out and enjoy the cool morning and to see birds we don't necessarily see in our yard. Also, the flora and fauna. It's great to be out in nature," said Kathy Pettit, who went on the morning walk.
The walk was part of the City's Partners in Parks initiative aimed at, in the mayor's words, getting people outside to explore science and nature in their own backyard.
Friday, October 19 a second birding walk will take place at Riverside Park on Fitzenreiter road. It’s from 9 to 10:30 a.m..
