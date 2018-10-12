Vernon Parish hosting free drive-thru Flu vaccine clinic

(Daigle, Hannah)
By Hannah Daigle | October 12, 2018 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 10:57 AM

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish and the Louisiana Department of Health are offering free, drive-thru, flu vaccine clinics, according to a post on the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Participants will need to provide proof of private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare. The clinic also welcomes walk-up patients.

Below is a list of dates and locations across the state for the clinic:

  • Leesville- Oct. 17, at the Vernon Parish Health Unit, 406 Fertitta Blvd.
  • Colfax- Oct. 18, at the Grant Parish Health Unit, 340 A. Webb Smith Drive.
  • Alexandria/Pineville- Oct. 23, at the Rapides Parish Health Unit, 5604A Coliseum Blvd. 
  • Jena- Oct. 24, LaSalle Parish Health Unit, 1673 N. Second Street.
  • Jonesville- Oct. 25, Avoyelles Parish Health Unit, 657 Government Street.
  • Winnfield- Oct. 25, Winn Parish Health Unit, 301 W. Main Street.
  • Bunkie- Oct. 30, Bunkie Parish  Health Unit, 406 Walnut Street.
  • Ferriday- Oct. 30, Concordian Parish Health Unit, 905 Mickey Gilley Avenue (*Not a Drive-Thru)

You are asked to wear short or loose-fitting sleeves. If you do not have insurance coverage but would still like to participate in the drive-thru clinic it will cost $10.

