Vernon Parish hosting free drive-thru Flu vaccine clinic

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Vernon Parish and the Louisiana Department of Health are offering free, drive-thru, flu vaccine clinics, according to a post on the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Participants will need to provide proof of private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare. The clinic also welcomes walk-up patients.
Below is a list of dates and locations across the state for the clinic:
- Leesville- Oct. 17, at the Vernon Parish Health Unit, 406 Fertitta Blvd.
- Colfax- Oct. 18, at the Grant Parish Health Unit, 340 A. Webb Smith Drive.
- Alexandria/Pineville- Oct. 23, at the Rapides Parish Health Unit, 5604A Coliseum Blvd.
- Jena- Oct. 24, LaSalle Parish Health Unit, 1673 N. Second Street.
- Jonesville- Oct. 25, Avoyelles Parish Health Unit, 657 Government Street.
- Winnfield- Oct. 25, Winn Parish Health Unit, 301 W. Main Street.
- Bunkie- Oct. 30, Bunkie Parish Health Unit, 406 Walnut Street.
- Ferriday- Oct. 30, Concordian Parish Health Unit, 905 Mickey Gilley Avenue (*Not a Drive-Thru)
You are asked to wear short or loose-fitting sleeves. If you do not have insurance coverage but would still like to participate in the drive-thru clinic it will cost $10.
