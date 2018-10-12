Vernon Cold Case Team turns to social media to find 1990 Leesville High yearbook

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office turned to Facebook for help locating an old yearbook. (Manning, Johnathan)
By Johnathan Manning | October 12, 2018 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 3:42 PM

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Count it a win for the power of social media.

Needing a 1990 yearbook from Leesville High School, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Team posted a request to Facebook.

REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE The Vernon Parish Cold Case Team is attempting to locate a 1990 Leesville High School Yearbook....

Posted by Vernon Parish Sheriff Dept on Friday, October 12, 2018

Someone soon responded that they had a 1990 yearbook which the Cold Case Team was able to use.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t specify in the post which case they are investigating, but KPLC is featuring a cold case segment tonight on Tammy Call, who disappeared from Leesville High School in 1990, when she was 15 years old. Tune into Nightcast at 10 p.m.

Tammy Call’s remains were found in the woods at Fort Polk seven years later.

