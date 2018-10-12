Three finalists named in search for next Lake Charles Chief of Police

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The field of nine vying to be the next Chief of Police in Lake Charles has been narrowed to three.
Mayor Nic Hunter’s office announced the three finalists Friday afternoon.
- Shawn Caldwell - Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief.
- Michel Pappillion - Employed with Constable Precinct 6 in Harris County, Texas.
- Samuel Wyatt - Director of Investigations at Louisiana State University.
The three were selected by an advisory panel. Mayor Hunter will now make his pick, which will then be forwarded to the Lake Charles City Council for final approval.
Hunter’s office says the selection is expected to be made by December 2018, ahead of current Chief of Police Don Dixon’s Jan. 15, 2019, retirement date.
