TDL Week 7: Friday night football scores and highlights

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Two dominant offenses will take the field when Lake Arthur hosts Welsh Friday night in the KPLC Game of the Week.
With an explosive offense, the Lake Arthur Tigers (5-1, 1-0) have been blowing out opponents, winning by an average margin of 33 points.
But the Welsh Greyhounds (4-2, 0-0) have also been winning big, by an average of 35 points. It was a close win last week, though, that may have been Welsh’s most impressive. The Greyhounds came from behind to beat Class 3A Jennings 34-30.
The two District 6-2A teams both currently sit high in the Class 2A playoff power ratings. Lake Arthur is third, while Welsh is ninth.
Welsh has held the edge in the matchup with Lake Arthur, winning have five straight in the series and holding a 12-3 record versus the Tigers since 2004.
Since losing to Iota in Week 3, Lake Arthur has won three straight and is coming off a 61-12 win over Ville Platte (2-4).
