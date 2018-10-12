Settlement ends Russian doping case at Pyeongchang Olympics

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014 file photo, Nadezhda Sergeeva, of Russia, prepares for the first run during the women's two-man bobsled competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has lifted a provisional ban imposed on one of the two Russian athletes who tested positive for doping at the Pyeongchang Olympics. The court says a contaminated product caused bobsled driver Nadezhda Sergeeva's positive test for trimetazidine in South Korea in February. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File) (Natacha Pisarenko)