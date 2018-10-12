October Halloween dates and events in SWLA

SOUTHWEST, LA (KPLC) - Halloween season is upon us and all of the little children across Louisiana are excited to get their candy.
However, outside of the beloved sugar-filled night, there are lots of events across Southwest Louisiana residents can participate in this fall season. Here is a list of local Halloween events:
• Boo on the Ave: Free to the public, games, activities, haunted house (small fees charged to these, which are fundraisers for local school clubs), chili cook off, and free goody give away. Sunday, Oct. 28 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. in Lake Arthur. Click HERE.
• Smooth Innovations Truck or Treat: Bring out the kids to get candy and see some cool rides. Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 5 - 7 p.m at 3415 Ryan St, Lake Charles, Louisiana 70605. Click HERE.
• Don’t Be a Monster: Focuses on cyber bullying and what it means to be an upstander instead of a bystander. Oct. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 at various Calcasieu Parish Schools. Click HERE.
• Lost Hallows: Travel to the creepiest woods in Southwest Louisiana and hayride shuttles. Every Friday and Saturday throughout October. Click HERE.
• The Haunted Ship — Lake Charles: Kids will be treated to a children’s Halloween experience aboard the historic 73-year old Navy destroyer with fun, games, and treats. Oct. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27 and Wednesday, October 31st. 604 N. Enterprise Blvd, Lake Charles LA. Click HERE.
• Moss Bluff United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch: Each year in Mid-October the church sells pumpkins and all of the receipts go towards missions in the Lake Charles area and beyond. All throughout Oct. Weekdays: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Sundays: 12 noon - 6:30 p.m. 735 Sam Houston Parkway Lake Charles, LA 70611. Click HERE.
• Tree Farm Massacre: A clown house, a trail, a zombie terror, and more. Oct. 5, 6, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 15, 26, 17, 28, 29, 30, 31, and Nov. 1, 2, and 3; 7 p.m. - 10 pm. on weekdays and 7 p.m. - midnight on blackout weekends. Click HERE.
• Anderson Farms Pumpkin Patch: Hayrides, Corn Maze, Hay Maze, Hay Mound, Eco Trail , Farm friends, Pick pumpkins from the patch, and there’s a ton of great picture spots. Mon. - Sat. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sun. 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. 400 Slagle Rd. Leesville, Louisiana. Click HERE.
• CM Farms Corn Maze: 12-acre Corn Maze, Bee Line (zipline), Water Blaster & Candy Cannon, Pig Races, Learning Barn Museum, Dirt Mountain Slide, Barrel Train and Farm Wagon Rides, Jumping Pillow, Farm Animals, Tour the Historic Farm House, Live Milking Demonstrations, See the Brands Wall and more. Fridays 6 p.m. -10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sundays 1 p.m. -6 p.m. 200 John Broussard Road Dry Creek, LA. Click HERE.
• Lakeview Park Halloween Festival: Newly renovated RV park which features a man-made beach, Saturday night dances, and planned activities for the kids. Every weekend in October. 1717 Veterans Memorial Hwy Eunice, LA. Click HERE.
• Escape Room Louisiana: You can experience real adventure and excitement, where you have to use your wits, logic and critical thinking to find your way out. If you think quick and trust your instincts, you just might escape. 317 1/2 Pine Street, at the corner of Bilbo and Pine in Downtown Lake Charles,Lake Charles, LA 70601. Click HERE.
• Family Fall Fest: A day of free fun for the whole family. Candy, hayrides, jump houses, face painting, food, crafts, games, prizes pumpkin decorating, and more. Saturday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. - 6p.m. South City Christian Church 323 W Sale Rd, Lake Charles, Louisiana 70605. Click HERE.
• Trick or Treat trail in the Park: Children of all ages can trick or treat along the walking path at West Park collecting candy at various points along the path. Halloween night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. DeRidder, LA. Click HERE.
