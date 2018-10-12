Oakdale police: ‘Wanted felon’ fires at officers, leads police on chase while wife and 3-year-old child in vehicle

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) - A man with outstanding warrants by different agencies in Louisiana fired on officers and led police on a chase - all while his wife and 3-year-old child were in the vehicle with him - authorities say.
Byron Neal Cohea was traveling north on US 165, into Oakdale, when Oakdale police spotted him as a “wanted felon,” according to a post on the Oakdale Police Department Facebook page.
When detectives attempted to stop the vehicle, Cohea led officers on a high-speed chased on La. 10 west, before pulling a handgun and firing at officers, according to the post. Cohea then turned on Sam Cloud Road, where the pursuit continued before ending at the gate of a hunting club. Cohea fled on foot into a wooded area, but was detained soon after. The gun was recovered in the woods near the vehicle.
Neither his wife nor child were injured, according to the post.
