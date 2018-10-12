Mickey Smith Jr. reacts to being a Grammy semifinalist

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A music teacher at Maplewood Middle School is getting recognized locally and nationally.
Mickey Smith Jr. has been named a semifinalist for the 2019 Music Educator Award presented by The Recording Academy and The Grammy Museum, one of 25 in the nation.
“There’s still that sense of disbelief, like you can’t believe that this really has garnered the attention and praise of such a prestigious organization," says Smith. “This is the equivalent of their being one Grammy, like there’s no categories. You’re up against collegiate, professionals, high schools, middle schools, symphonies, orchestras, you know, all across the country. And out of all these people they pick 25. So it’s pretty special.”
Saberly O’Quain, the principal of Maplewood Middle School, isn’t surprised. She says this isn’t his first time being nominated either, but his fourth.
“He is a motivator," says O’Quain. "Our program is second to none. The kids always excel, but they excel not only because he teaches them how to play an instrument, he teaches them how to be better people.”
The City of Sulphur also recognized Smith Jr. Thursday. Mayor Mike Danahay stopped by the school to announce the city has made Oct. 11th Mickey Smith Jr and Maplewood Middle School Day.
“You know everyday that I come here, I don’t do it for me," says Smith. "I am reminded that I have a unique opportunity to be a part of these children’s lives. That I get to play a small role in their chapter in the story of their live. So everyday is pretty special and, if anything, I hope that proclamation their value and their importance in the community.”
