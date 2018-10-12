Man found guilty in Third Street shooting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Mackie Tyrone Roberson has been found guilty of attempted murder.
Roberson was charged with shooting Jamie Haley in a dispute over a girlfriend near the 2000 block Third Street on December 27, 2017.
Haley testified that Roberson came up to his car and that when he reached out to shake his hand that Roberson shot him three times. He states that he did not originally tell the police the truth of what happened because he planned to seek street justice but changed his mind when a doctor told him that he might die from his injuries.
Roberson has not yet been sentenced.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.