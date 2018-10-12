Local seniors in need could receive Christmas baskets this year

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Council on Aging says it has teamed up with Westlake Chemical Corporation to give 350 Christmas baskets to seniors. The baskets will be filled with easy-to-prepare food items for a Holiday meal and blankets and socks to help them keep warm this winter.
The Calcasieu Council on Aging says seniors who are alone, homebound, have no access to transportation, are disabled or have no family members to provide for them are eligible to receive the basket.
Westlake Chemical management team and employees will volunteer their time to deliver the baskets on Saturday, December 15, 2018.
CCOA is currently taking calls for names of seniors in the community who fit the criteria and are in the need of the basket.
Please call 337-474-2583.
