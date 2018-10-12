Lawsuit: Man convicted after mother rejected 'dirty cop'

McIntyre was 17 in 1994 when he was arrested in Kansas City in the deaths of 21-year-old Doniel Quinn and 34-year-old Donald Ewing. They were shot in broad daylight in a drug-infested neighborhood. McIntyre was sentenced to two life sentences in their deaths, but he was freed last year after the district attorney found he had been subject to a "manifest injustice" in the case.