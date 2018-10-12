Lake Charles teen arrested in connection with shooting, home invasion on McKinley Street

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the investigation of a shooting on McKinley Street, according to Cpl. Larry Moss with LCPD.
On Aug. 25, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Lake Charles Police Department responded to the 3500 block of McKinley in reference to a home invasion with shots fired. Upon arrival Officers located two injured male victims.
Lt. Richard Harrell said that the investigation revealed that two unknown males forced their way into the residence at gunpoint, where the victims were shot.
On Sept. 25, detectives with LCPD learned that Kai Carriere-Richard, 18, was directly involved with the McKinley Street shooting and robbery. After further investigation LCPD and members of the SWAT team executed an arrest warrant on Carriere-Richard.
Carriere-Richard was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, his bond is $200,000.
