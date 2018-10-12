Lacassine Industrial Rail Terminal could bring up to 200 jobs to Jeff Davis parish

LACASSINE, LA (KPLC) - It’s not quite finished yet but a new state-of-the-art Industrial Park in Lacassine is hoping to bring some big business into Jeff Davis parish.
As development continues, officials say it’s sure to have a great impact in the parish--especially for the farmers.
Marion Fox, president of the Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development & Chamber of Commerce says that progress on the facility is moving at warp speed.
“We started working to make lemonade out of lemons and this is what has come to fruition," said Fox.
The park operated by private investor Rail Logix will be able to accommodate 800 rail cars (expandable to 2,300+) with more than 450 rail car spots of interchange track.
Fox says it’s something this region currently does not have, but definitely needs.
- Located on Jointly Operated UP/BNSF Mainline with Local Interchange to KCS via UP
- Strategically Positioned at the Mid-Point of Houston and New Orleans Gateways
- Direct Access to Heavy-Haul Corridors Connected to the Port of Lake Charles and the Local Petrochemical Complex, via I-10 and Hwy 90
- Guaranteed Same-Day Interchange Service
- Rail Car Cleaning, Trans-loading, and Maintenance Services Available On-Site
- Multiple Locomotives Assuring Uninterrupted Service, Secure, Access-Controlled Facility with 24-Hour Video
- Yard Management System Features Real-Time Inventory Control with Web-Based Customer Interface
- 100% Net Acreage Sites Available for Lease or Sale with Build to Suit Capabilities
“The more cars you can put in a train, the better price break”, she said. “So our goal is to provide unit train access to the rail facilities so that we can ship the rice or other commodities direct to Mexico.”
The rail park located strategically at the midpoint of Houston and New Orleans gateways is going to give rural farmers a quicker and easier way to export their crops.
“Our job is to provide new markets for our farmers, we don’t want to lose our way of life here; we want to keep our way of life here and add on and that’s why this park is so vital to Jeff Davis parish," Fox said.
Job creation is also a major focal point with the rail park, with the possible introduction of more than 50 to 150 news jobs to the parish.
Ultimately in the long run, it will help those rural farmers with their contributions to the surrounding areas.
The Laccasine Industrial Park is scheduled to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2019.
