FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weather continues through Saturday then not so pretty weather next week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Today will be nothing but beautiful! There will be abundant sunshine with much cooler temperatures. The humidity is gone, so it will feel pleasant outside. The AC units can finally take a break! Temperatures should only reach the lower 80s. Some places may not even get out of the 70s! Take advantage of this beautiful weather!
Through the evening hours, it will continue to be great outside. We will have fantastic weather for Friday Night Football. There will be no rain with clear conditions. The temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, so if you’re heading out to any games, you may want to grab a jacket.
Overnight, it will be very pleasant. The sky will remain nice and clear with no rain. The temperatures will cool down to the 60s tonight. North of I-10 may see the upper 50s. So, it will be slightly warmer than what we saw this morning. Nonetheless, it will still be nice.
On Saturday, there will be more beautiful weather with only a few passing clouds. The high temperature in the afternoon should reach the 80s. This will be perfect weather to spend time outdoors. Try to take advantage of this weather, since it will not be nearly as nice heading into next week.
Sunday will likely be another dry day. I have lowered the rain chances to only 10%. A cold front is on its way, but the rain will fall behind the front, instead of out in front of it. So, during the day, we should only see the clouds build up and temperatures a little warmer. This will be the last relatively nice day for a while.
By Monday, the cold front will push through. It will be much cooler after the front passes. The bad news is that the rain will linger behind the front and make conditions unfavorable to be outdoors. There will be practically no sunshine and scattered showers Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday of next week will probably see some sunshine with not as much rain. It will still be a little cooler since we will not have as much sunshine. Then on Thursday, the clouds will finally break apart and it will become a nice day. The temperature will warm up a little and will be in the 70s in the afternoon.
Michael is now a post-tropical storm over the Atlantic Ocean. It will continue moving away from the United States and towards Europe. Luckily this storm was moving quickly so it did not cause as much damage in some areas.
There is also hurricane Leslie in the Atlantic. Leslie should eventually fall apart. Tropical storm Nadine is in the mid-Atlantic. Nadine should not last long and will die out soon. There is also an area in the Caribbean that has a 50% chance of development. Most models take this system into Central America We will keep you updated on this system.
