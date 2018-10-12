FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Briefly warmer this weekend; cool and rainy much of next week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Our weather has returned to normal for October as sunshine will kick in early and warm temperatures up through the 50s and back into the lower 80s this afternoon, which is close to normal for this time of year. Just like Thursday, there will be no clouds to block any sun today so make sure to put on the sunscreen if you’re outside, but you won’t have to worry about sweating thanks to the lower humidity that won’t add any heat index to the actual air temperature.
The weather will be fantastic for all outdoor events this evening with temperatures for high school football in the lower 70s at kickoff and dropping into the middle to upper 60s by games end, so you likely won’t need a jacket as it won’t be that cold but certainly a lot more comfortable than games so far this season. If you’ll be out at the kickoff to Movies Under the Stars, there will be plenty of stars to see with a temperature around 73 at the start of the movie and around 68 by the end. Make sure to take mosquito repellent!
A warmer onshore wind returns on Saturday and Sunday and will briefly send temperatures back up well into the 80s for afternoon highs and lows at night closer to 70 both Saturday and Sunday nights although rain is unlikely both days this weekend. Showers and a few thunderstorms will begin to arrive by early Monday as our next significant cold front arrives early next week.
The main changes to the forecast for next week involve adding more rain to the forecast into Tuesday as pesky overrunning showers linger, although they will be light which will also help to keep temperatures even cooler through the day. Highs on Tuesday likely won’t get out of the 60s due to the lack of sunshine and even on Wednesday as lingering clouds hang around and morning temperatures in the 50s won’t get a real opportunity to warm up unless the clouds clear late in the afternoon.
In the tropics, Michael is moving off the eastern seaboard today and will be heading out to sea for a final departure. Meanwhile, Leslie and Nadine will remain out to sea and pose no threats to land with Nadine quickly fizzling out altogether by Saturday morning. A new area of potential tropical development could form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea over the next five days with any potential tropical system heading westward into Central America and not becoming a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.