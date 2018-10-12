FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Briefly warmer this weekend; cool and rainy much of next week

The weather will be fantastic for all outdoor events this evening with temperatures for high school football in the lower 70s at kickoff and dropping into the middle to upper 60s by games end, so you likely won’t need a jacket as it won’t be that cold but certainly a lot more comfortable than games so far this season. If you’ll be out at the kickoff to Movies Under the Stars, there will be plenty of stars to see with a temperature around 73 at the start of the movie and around 68 by the end. Make sure to take mosquito repellent!