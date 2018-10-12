CPSO arrests woman, searching for man responsible for aggravated assault with firearm

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Police are searching for the whereabouts of a Lake Charles man after he and a Lake Charles woman allegedly were involved in an aggravated assault with a firearm, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CPSO was dispatched to 8th Street in reference to an assault on Oct. 4 around 8:30 a.m., says Myers. During the investigation, a victim advised that she was outside when Quentin "Q" S. Hollins, 20, of Lake Charles, and Miranda I. Darby, 27, of Lake Charles, allegedly arrived at her home and put a handgun to her head.
Myers says the victim then stated that Hollins and Darby threatened to kill everyone at the home. The victim says that Hollins told her family member that they owed him money and that if he didn’t get it, he was going to return to the residence and kill everyone.
Deputies located Darby at her residence. She is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. Bond is set at $5,000 by Judge Sharon Wilson.
Judge David Ritchie signed a warrant for Hollin’s arrest in the amount of $1.5 million for aggravated assault with a firearm. CPSO asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact CPSO lead detective Travis Mier at 337-431-8034 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.
