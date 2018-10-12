Calcasieu Police Jury staff recommends consolidating drainage districts

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -A study and recommendations by Calcasieu Police Jury staff suggests that the drainage districts around the parish be consolidated into two-- one on each side of the Calcasieu River. The report, now online, was made public at a meeting of the Calcasieu Parishwide Drainage Committee.
Drainage is a major problem or at least an irritant for many people in Calcasieu Parish. The cities have their problems, but the Calcasieu Police Jury is responsible primarily for drainage outside the cities. Also, the police jury oversees drainage districts that maintain major drainage canals and other infrastructure.
Assistant to the administrator Alberto Galan says the staff study and report will offer recommendations on improving Calcasieu drainage services.
"This allows the police jury to look at the operational practices that are occurring both internally at the police jury as well as within the gravity drainage districts. So, the recommendations that come out of this will include further capital investment, further updating of data and information as well as a recommendation on how drainage management is handled in this parish with regard to roadside ditch maintenance and drainage lateral maintenance," said Galan.
While there are no easy answers, Galan says the staff does believe improvements can be made.
"We hear the general public saying that we want more efficient government, we want government services to be better and we want government services to be cost effective and make sense. What our aim in the study and the aim of the recommendations is to give that to the general public," said Galan.
Galan says they value feedback from the public. He expects the committee to study the report for several months.
