BPSO searching for suspect in burglary near Dry Creek

BPSO searching for man accused of burglary and damage to property
By Sophia Landry | October 12, 2018 at 6:01 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 6:01 PM

DRY CREEK, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of attempted burglary and damage to property, according to Chief Detective Mark Herford.

In a post on the BPSO Facebook page, security footage shows the subject attempting to enter a business through a side door. The subject also walked to the back of the business and attempted to siphon gas from a truck, reportedly causing damage to the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 463-3281.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the subject.

