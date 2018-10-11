VPSO deputies apprehend man alleged to have fled into woods as warrant served

(L to R) - Deputy Bryan Laughlin, Arrestee Larry Lynn Brown, Deputy Jerry Williams, Deputy Ricky Stephens, and K9 Duke.
By Tresia Bowles | October 11, 2018 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 11:15 AM

PICKERING, LA (KPLC) - Deputies with Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office snapped a photo after catching a Pickering man after he allegedly evaded police, according to a Facebook post from VPSO.

Deputies originally tried to apprehend Larry Lynn Brown at a residence on Brown’s Lane around 1 p.m., says the post. Brown allegedly removed items of clothing and fled on foot into a heavily wooded area.

The post says VPSO personnel established a perimeter and deployed a K9 Chase Team. Brown was taken into custody shortly after 3 p.m.

Brown is arrested on two counts of jurisdiction bench warrants and one count of illegal possession of stolen things. Bond has not been set.

