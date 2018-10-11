Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 7

The Eagles crack the list after another blowout win. Rosepine, like LCCP, has played a light schedule up to this point with five of the team's six victories coming against teams with non-winning records. According to LouisianaSportsline.com's power rating, the Eagles have the weakest schedule in Class 2A. Just as good teams do however, the Eagles haven't let any opponents hang around. Last week, Vinton led 10-7 on the Eagles before Rospeine outscored the Lions 28-6. Running back Seth Shirley ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Eagles also had some defensive help from Matt Williams' 42-yard pick six before halftime.



The Tors, of course, get the performance of the week recognition after beating Barbe for the first time in a decade. Sulphur came in averaging under 100 yards on the ground over its last four games. The duo of Branden Walker and Sean Ceasar combined for over 180 yards and two rushing scores. Quarterback Morgan Clark also had a big day with four total touchdowns including the game-winner with under a minute left in the game. Possibly more important than a rivalry win is that the Tors are now in a good spot for the district race. If they can win out, all Sulphur would need for a third straight district title is for Sam Houston to lose a single game.

