Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 7

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.
With the results last week, there is a major shake up among our coverage teams.
We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week six of the regular season.
Note: *These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*
1. WELSH GREYHOUNDS
2018 record: 4-2
Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
The Greyhounds proved to be the same caliber of team as a season ago by downing Jeff Davis rival Jennings. Despite trailing 24-6 in the third quarter, the Hound raced to a 34-30 win by scoring in the final seconds to down the Bulldogs. The running game led the way as it has all season long. Jaheim Simon (185 yards, two touchdowns) and Austyn Benoit (141 yards) led the way on the ground while Benoit also contributed through the air with a trio of scores. Receiver Da'Ren Zeno caught two of the touchdowns on 93 yards receiving. The Hounds look to be on their way to another top-five finish in Class 2A.
2. IOTA BULLDOGS
2018 record: 6-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
The Bulldogs look to be unstoppable. Iota let a good Crowley team hang around until halftime before pulling away, 41-20. The Dogs are now outscoring opponents by nearly 30 points per game. Luke Doucet (151 yards, two touchdowns) and Kollin Guillory (112 yards, one touchdown) each tallied over 100 yards rushing in the win. Quarterback Trae Rambin had a rushing touchdown and threw for another in the win. The Dogs also had their defense step up with an 80-yard fumble recovery touchdown by Dakota Breaux. The Bulldogs' toughest test lies this week with Church Point.
3. SAM HOUSTON BRONCOS
2018 record: 6-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
Believe it or not, the Broncos are still undefeated and are all by themselves in the district standings. The Broncos knock up to this point has been their schedule, but each week teams they've beaten have picked up solid wins. Last week, Sulphur downed Barbe and Comeaux beat Acadiana. Speaking of the Rams, Sam Houston heads there on Friday for a chance to separate itself in the district race. The offense of the Broncos topped 40 points again last week behind three Gerron Duhon touchdowns, but the defense stood out too. The Sam Houston defense is allowing only 9 points per game in district play. If they are to beat Acadiana, that defense will have to continue its mean streak.
4. JENNINGS BULLDOGS
2018 record: 3-3
Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
The Dogs had Welsh on the ropes and couldn't finish. Starting fast has been a problem for Jennings this season, but last week vs. the Hounds, the Bulldogs opened up a 17-0 lead before falling by four. While the loss stings, the Bulldogs' running game looked the best its have this season. Jennings was just two yards away from having three 100-yard rushers in the game. Brandon Jones (98 yards, two touchdowns), Darrian Achane (108 yards, two touchdowns) and Kole Myers (107 yards) were major contributors in the ground game. After five of the first six games came against teams with winning records, the Bulldogs now won't see another until LCCP on November 1.
5. LAKE CHARLES COLLEGE PREP TRAILBLAZERS
2018 record: 6-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
Speaking of the Blazers, LCCP moves into the top five ahead of the school's toughest game of the season, Notre Dame. In fact, the final four games on LCCP's schedule are likely the four toughest teams they'll play (Iowa, Washington-Marion, Jennings). The Blazers have still answered the bell each week and the scores have proved it like last week's 28-0 win over South Beauregard. LCCP took a little while to get going with running back Orenthal Lewis rushing for 131 yards and making a pair of house calls (touchdowns). The Blazers defense has also been stout with a pair of shutouts and no more than 18 points allowed.
6. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS
2018 record: 6-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
The Wampus Cats fall in the rankings but that's not because I feel any different about them. Class 4A is a tough class to compete in at the top without plenty of elite prospects. The Cats will get a chance to prove themselves in the playoffs, but until then it's hard to put them too high. Regardless, Leesville remains unbeaten including a Squirrel Bowl win over Bolton this past week. It didn't take long for Leesville to separate as brothers Caleb and D'ante Gallashaw each totaled over 120 yards. Caleb, the younger Gallashaw, rushed for three touchdowns in the blowout win.
7. ROSEPINE EAGLES
2018 record: 6-0
Last Week's Ranking: NR
The Eagles crack the list after another blowout win. Rosepine, like LCCP, has played a light schedule up to this point with five of the team's six victories coming against teams with non-winning records. According to LouisianaSportsline.com's power rating, the Eagles have the weakest schedule in Class 2A. Just as good teams do however, the Eagles haven't let any opponents hang around. Last week, Vinton led 10-7 on the Eagles before Rospeine outscored the Lions 28-6. Running back Seth Shirley ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Eagles also had some defensive help from Matt Williams' 42-yard pick six before halftime.
Next three up: Basile Bearcats (4-2), Kinder Yellow Jackets (3-3), Sulphur Golden Tors (3-3)
The Tors, of course, get the performance of the week recognition after beating Barbe for the first time in a decade. Sulphur came in averaging under 100 yards on the ground over its last four games. The duo of Branden Walker and Sean Ceasar combined for over 180 yards and two rushing scores. Quarterback Morgan Clark also had a big day with four total touchdowns including the game-winner with under a minute left in the game. Possibly more important than a rivalry win is that the Tors are now in a good spot for the district race. If they can win out, all Sulphur would need for a third straight district title is for Sam Houston to lose a single game.
