Students shows off early results of robotics grant

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A friendly robot delivered a soda to Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus during this week’s Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting.
The robot is a result a new robotics grant for Calcasieu Parish Schools which has created robotics programs at College Street Career and Technical Center and Westlake High School Career and Technical Center.
The grant is part of an initiative to educate and prepare a new generation of kids for technical jobs.
