Sports Person of the Week - Branden Walker

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
For a Sulphur Golden Tor, there’s not many feelings greater than beating arch rival Barbe.
“I’m proud of both programs obviously. You play a game down to the last 2 seconds and win it, it comes down to all the little things. I’m really proud of our guys.", Sulphur head coach Jeff Wainwright said after last Friday’s win.
Coaches and players alike will do whatever it takes to pick up a victory in the rivalry game. For senior receiver Branden Walker, his move to the backfield helped spark a much needed run game for the Tor offense. In last week’s victory over Barbe, Walker gained nearly 200 total yards and reached the end zone twice as Sulphur took down the Bucs for the first time in 10 years.
“It felt really good, a lot of emotions. I’m proud of my team, proud of the defense and the offense. We stepped up, did what we had to do and came out with the win”, Walker said.
“He’s doing a great job with it. Branden Walker, he’s the type of kid when you’re a coach, you’re just fortunate to be around those kind of guys”, Wainwright added.
Although the season is far from over, Walker is looking forward to his next step as a Houston Baptist Husky. He committed to HBU in July. The chance to face his hometown school in McNeese and his brother Byron’s school Southeastern has him excited.
“They (his family) do support me in my decision, you know they respect it. But, it’s always going to be a little talk since it’s brother against brother. We used to play together and now we’re going against each other”, Walker said.
“One thing that they both have in common is that for 2 and a half hours each day you can trust that they’re going to come out there with a smile on their face and work. That’s a credit to their work ethic and their parents that raised them. They’re two good ball players”, Wainwright said.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.