Some Oakdale residents will experience water service interruptions

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Several residents and businesses in the southwest part of Oakdale will experience interruptions throughout the weekend.
The city of Oakdale has several wells that help service the city's water supply. Earlier this week, a pump on the north well malfunctioned.
"It services a lot of industries and most of the residents in Oakdale,” city administrative assistant Erin Jiles said. “We had to completely shut is off because it wasn’t functioning at all."
This caused the cities overall ground water supply to fall significantly.
“We are going to have to turn off certain businesses and locations at certain intervals to conserve our ground storage for water,” Jiles said.
Earlier this year, the city’s water supply froze over causing a city wide water conservation effort.
"We didn’t have any water, we had to conserve water throughout the day, and it was a disaster,” Jiles said. “We are trying to prevent that now, we are trying to make it where we don’t run out of water. So, the hospital won’t be effected, the schools won’t be effected"
The service interruptions will occur from the Sonic along Highway 165 South until the Best Western. In addition to residents along Pine lane.
"It’s going to effect a couple of main reasons, one is the breakfast, another being the laundry for the utilities, towels,” Best Western general manager Ravi Patel said. “Another thing its gonna effect, it depends on my workers, cause I have a lot of company workers that come in."
Residents and businesses can expect shut off to occur Friday until Monday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. The city felt these were the best times to shut off the water.
"We’re trying to make it as convenient even though it is still inconvenient and still try to save as much water as possible," Jiles said.
The city says there will also be isolated water interruptions at the Federal Prison, Senior Citizen Apartments and Oak Apartments in Oakdale.
