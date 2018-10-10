Pokes Using Open Week to get Healthy and Prepare for Incarnate Word

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
The game of football is all about the numbers. Through the first six games of last season, McNeese was averaging 31 points and 413 yards per game. Fast-forward to this year at the same point and the Pokes are only averaging 22 points and 312 yards per game. Although the production is down, there is a another set of digits that means more to the Pokes.
“We are a lot better because we have no conference losses. That’s the only stat that really matters”, head coach Lance Guidry said.
“We’re just trying to get better, make ourselves better and not really look at numbers except for wins and losses; those are the big numbers”, Guidry added.
With the Pokes having their open week this week they will have time to get healthy and improve in all facets as they gear up for the homestretch of their season.
“It comes down to execution. The scheme is there, everybody has bought in, we just need all 11 guys to do their job”, quarterback James Tabary explained.
“When we met we wanted to get better in three areas. Number one, we wanted to get healthy; so guys that need to get healthy are getting extra treatment. Number two, we wanted to get better at the little things and of course with that we are game-planning for Incarnate Word", Guidry said.
Incarnate Word is the first team up for McNeese following this week and they are the biggest surprise in the conference this year. The Cardinals are undefeated in Southland play and rely heavily on their offense which is ranked first in the conference.
“I see a team that’s hungry, Incarnate Word has been better than what they normally are”, said defensive end Chris Livings.
Guidry added, “These guys have not lost a conference game yet. They are playing really well, they got a different quarterback, a really good running back, good wideouts. They even have some guys on the defensive side with transfers that came in. Each year is a different year, we are just going to take it one game at a time. People who look at last year and the matchups and all that you really can’t go by that."
