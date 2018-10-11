Photos and videos of Tropical Storm Michael’s damage

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - At least two people were killed Wednesday when then-Hurricane Michael smashed into the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 storm then cut a path of destruction into Georgia, remaining a hurricane until early this morning.
Officials say the damage brought by Michael is some of the worst they’ve ever seen, leaving homes destroyed, trees uprooted and streets flooded in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
The storm has also battered North and South Carolina, which are still recovering from damage done by Hurricane Florence just weeks ago.
Michael is expected to steadily weaken as it crosses the southeastern U.S. Its maximum sustained winds have decreased to 50 mph.
Michael was the strongest hurricane to strike the Florida Panhandle on record and the strongest storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. since Hurricane Andrew, which struck in 1992.
You can find our continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Michael here: http://www.kplctv.com/2018/10/11/tropical-storm-michael-leaves-destruction-florida-georgia-it-heads-toward-carolinas/
