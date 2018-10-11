Pac-12 coaches paying close attention to corruption trial

"Certainly the echo when they talk about the Rice Commission and all the steps that are put in place right now, it's with the intent that we always have an even playing field," Haase said at Pac-12 media day Thursday. "How it all plays out will be interesting. I do think moving forward with everyone with that in mind is important. Within college athletics you're always trying to be well versed in that kind of thing. Right now it's just a wait-and-see approach as things unfold. But I am optimistic, I'm an optimistic person. I do believe that at the end of this it's going to be a really strong product. College basketball's going to end up in a good spot. That doesn't mean anything's perfect just like any business or industry, it's not perfect but I do think with the right people in place, the right goals in mind, we're going to get to a place that's going to be really, really positive."