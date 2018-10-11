Oakdale to shut off water periodically for repairs

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) - Residents and businesses in the southwest area of Oakdale will be periodically without water over the weekend as the city works to repair a water well pump malfunction.
Mayor Gene Paul says that the shut down is necessary to conserve as much water as possible and will happen at various intervals starting today, October 11, 2018.
The city states water in the southwest area will be shut off during the following times:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
- 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
Friday, October 12, 2018 - Monday, October 15, 2018
- 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- 10 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Mayor Paul asks any residents with questions regarding the shut down to call Oakdale City Hall at 318-335-3629.
