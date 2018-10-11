Movies Under the Stars October lineup

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Movies Under the Stars is back for October. Three movies have been picked to be shown at Prien Lake Park.
- The Blind Side- Oct. 12, This 2009 biographical sports drama, starring Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Kathy Bates, and Quinton Aaron, is based on the 2006 book of the same name.
- Hocus Pocus- Oct. 19, In this Halloween classic, three witches, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who were executed in Salem 300 years ago, vow to reappear on a future Halloween to wreak havoc on the town.
- Hotel Transylvania 3- Oct. 26, Join your favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship.
All movies begin at 7:30 p.m. but viewers are encouraged to arrive early for good seating. Residents are also asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Movies will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
