McNeese men and women ranked in the middle of the pack in preseason Southland Conference basketball poll

HOUSTON, TX (McNeese Athletics) - McNeese basketball, under new head coach Heath Schroyer, has been tabbed for a seventh-place finish in the Southland Conference preseason poll according to league baseball head coaches and sports information directors, the conference office announced on Wednesday.
McNeese, 11-17 and 8-10 in conference play a year ago, returns just two starters – guards Jarren Greenwood and James Harvey – while bringing on board 10 newcomers which will give the Cowboys a completely new look to go along with the new coaching staff.
Stephen F. Austin is the preseason favorite followed by last year’s regular season co-champion and tournament runner-up Southeastern Louisiana.
New Orleans is slated to finish third after a fifth-place finish in 2017-18. The Privateers, led by eighth-year coach Mark Slessinger, will try to repeat the magic of two years ago when UNO won both the regular-season and conference tournament championships.
Abilene Christian, who received one first-place vote, is selected to finish fourth after a 16-16 effort last year. Meanwhile, Lamar and head coach Tic Price are expected to finish fifth.
Sam Houston State is predicted to come in sixth, while McNeese and Central Arkansas were picked seventh and eighth, respectively. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is pegged for the ninth spot and Houston Baptist and last year’s co-champion Nicholls tied for the 10th place spot.
Northwestern State is predicted to finish 12th followed by Incarnate Word.
The preseason poll is voted on by the head coach and sports information director from each Southland school. Each individual ranks the other 12 teams in their predicted order of regular season finish. Ranking one’s own school is not permitted.
Cowgirls picked 8th in SLC preseason poll
McNeese women’s basketball is picked to finish eighth in the Southland Conference preseason poll, the league announced Wednesday morning prior to its basketball social media day at the Toyota Center in downtown Houston.
“I feel like we are picked where we expected based off our finish last season,” said head coach Kacie Cryer.
The Cowgirls are coming off a 12-18 overall record and 8-10 in the SLC a year ago where they finished in eighth place and advanced to the conference tournament for the second straight year under head coach Kacie Cryer.
The third-year head coach has five players returning from that team including two redshirts along with eight newcomers, two of which are transfers.
Lamar is the preseason favorite to repeat as the regular-season champions followed by Stephen F. Austin, Central Arkansas, and Nicholls, last year’s SLC Tournament champion and NCAA participant. Central Arkansas is the only other team to receive first-place votes besides Lamar, picking up two.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi rounds out the top 5 followed by Abilene Christian and New Orleans ahead of the Cowgirls.
