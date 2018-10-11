Man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill Clay Higgins

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPLC) - A Lafayette man has been sentenced to prison for making threats against U.S. Representative Clay Higgins, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.
Sohail Rana, 50, of Lafayette was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to making threats through interstate communications.
According to the guilty plea, while Rana was in Colorado in July of 2017 he called Higgins' Lafayette office and reached the district director. Witnesses described Rana as irate, saying he was cursing and screaming throughout the call. Rana allegedly said he would end Higgins' career and kill Higgins. The district director reported the call to his chief of staff in Washington D.C.
Rana was later arrested in Colorado. The U.S. Capitol Police-Threat Assessment Section, FBI, Lafayette Police, and the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado conducted the investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.