Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill troopers during traffic stop

Troopers with Troop A made the arrest Wednesday, October 10 just before 11 a.m. during a traffic stop. LSP officials say a trooper patrolling Gardere Lane near Burbank Drive reportedly saw a Dodge Ram with no license plate. The trooper also observed the driver, identified as Melvin Amar, 42, was not wearing a seat belt. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and began to speak to Amar. The report states Amar then became agitated and made several verbal threats towards to trooper. Amar then reportedly made a hand gesture towards the trooper depicting a gun and said he would shoot the trooper.