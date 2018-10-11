Man accused of shooting fiancé to death in car on 210 exit indicted on murder charge

By Johnathan Manning | October 11, 2018 at 3:41 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 3:43 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man accused of killing his fiancé as they exited I-210 onto Lake Street has been indicted in her murder.

A grand jury returned a second-degree murder charge against Michael Edwin Vice, 47.

Authorities say Vice shot Lori Estelle Tanner, 38, inside the vehicle.

Lake Charles Police originally responded to a report of a shooting near Lake Street and Idlewild Lane at 8:40 p.m. on August 1, 2018.

When police arrived on scene they found a woman who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Vice is being held on $1 million bond, signed by Judge Guy Bradberry.

Although they were living in Lake Charles, Vice and Tanner are originally from Pascagoula, Mississippi.

