LEGAL CORNER: Are there legal requirements for babysitters?

CPR AND FIRST AID 1. A minimum of at least 50 percent of all staff on the premises and accessible to the children at all times shall have documentation of current infant/child/adult certification in CPR. Original cards shall be made available upon request. This training shall be approved by the Department of Social Services prior to acceptance. 2. Centers with multiple buildings or floors, however, shall have at least one currently certified staff in approved infant/child/adult CPR in each building and on each floor of the center. 3. A minimum of at least 50 percent of all staff on the premises and accessible to children shall have documentation of current pediatric first aid certification. Original cards shall be made available upon request. This certification shall be approved by the Department of Social Services prior to acceptance. 4. Centers with multiple buildings or floors, however, shall have at least one currently certified staff in approved pediatric first aid in each building and on each floor of the center. 5. At least one staff in each vehicle (center provided or contract) shall have documentation of current infant/child/adult CPR certification and pediatric first aid certification. 6. At least 50 percent of the supervising staff on the field trip shall have documentation of current infant/child/adult CPR certification and pediatric first aid certification.7. Non-vehicular excursions shall require at least one staff in attendance and accessible to children at all times with documented current certification in infant/child/adult CPR and pediatric first aid.