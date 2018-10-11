LEGAL CORNER: Are there legal requirements for babysitters?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
QUESTION: I saw a sign posted by my home recently that said “Drug Free Zone”, isn’t everywhere drug free? What does that mean exactly?
ANSWER: A “drug free zone” is (a) an area or property used for school purposes by any school including vocational-technical school or any public or private college or university in Louisiana.; (b) A school bus;(c) Any building or area designated as a playground or recreational facility; (d) public housing;(e) Any area or property used for a full-time day care center. Any place or property used by the public is a drug free zone.
THE LAW: The Louisiana Legislature Civil Code tells exactly what can be considered “Drug Free Zones” and violations of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law are more severe in these specific areas.
LA Rev Stat § 17:405 §405. Drug free zone; notice; signs A.(1) A “drug free zone” is:(a) An area inclusive of any property used for school purposes by any school.(b) An area within two thousand feet of any property used for school purposes by any school.(c) A school bus.(d) Any building or area owned by the state or by a political subdivision and used or operated as a playground or recreational facility.(e) Any park or recreational area administered by the state.(f) Any building owned by any quasi public agency or body as defined in R.S. 24:513(A)(1)(b) and used or operated as a community center.(g) Any public housing dwelling.(h) Any area inclusive of any property used for a full-time day care center.(i) Any area within two thousand feet of any property used for the purposes of a full-time day care center.(2) For purposes of this Section, “school” means any public or private elementary, secondary, or vocational-technical school or any public or private college or university in Louisiana.(3) For the purposes of this Section, “property used for school purposes by any school” means all property used for school purposes, including but not limited to school playgrounds.(4) For the purposes of this Section, “full-time day care center” or “property used for a full-time day care center” means any place or facility operated by any institution, society, agency, corporation, person or persons, or any other group pursuant to a license issued by the state for the primary purpose of providing care, supervision, and guidance of seven or more children, not including those related to the care giver, unaccompanied by parent or guardian, on a regular basis for at least twelve and one-half hours in a continuous seven-day week.
B. The local governing authority which has jurisdiction over zoning matters in which each drug free zone is located shall publish a map clearly indicating the boundaries of each drug free zone in accordance with the specifications in Subsection A. The drug free zone map shall be made an official public document and placed with the clerk of court for the parish or parishes in which the drug free zone is located.
C.(1) The state superintendent of education, with the approval of the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the commissioner of higher education, with the approval of the Board of Regents, shall develop a method by which to mark drug free zones, including the use of signs or other markings suitable to the situation. Signs or other markings shall be located in a visible manner on or near each school and on and in each school bus indicating that such area is a drug free zone, that such zone extends to two thousand feet of school property, and that a felony violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law will subject the offender to severe penalties under law. The state Department of Education shall assist each school system with providing for the posting required in this Subsection.
QUESTION: There is a building on the corner of my street that is being used as a daycare by a few women that I know do not have a license to operate a daycare. Is this illegal?
ANSWER: Governor John Bel Edwards signed a new bill into law that creates criminal penalties for individuals who are found to be operating a child day care center without a valid license, continued operation of the day care center after notification from the Department of Education that the operator must seek a license, or the operator continued operations of the day care center following revocation of a license. Under the new law, fines range from $1000 up to $5000, 6-12 months in jail and operator could become in eligible to apply for a license for up to 48 months.
THE LAW: OPERATION OF AN UNLICENSED DAYCARE IN LOUISIANA NOW A CRIMINAL OFFENSE On Jun 16, 2016 Governor John Bel Edwards ceremonially signed into law House Bill 197 The new law creates criminal penalties for individuals found to be operating a child day care center without a valid license, continued operation of a child day care center after notification from the Department of Education that the operator must seek a license, or continued operations of a child day care center following revocation of a license. This law is a result of a collaborative effort between the Child Care Association of Louisiana, Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association. Under the new law, upon notification, Department of Education licensing staff will conduct a site visit to determine if a center is required by law to have a license issued by the Department, or if the center is operating without a valid, Department-issued license. After determining the center’s licensing status in respect to the state law, the Department will turn over any evidence to law enforcement for any arrest for violations of state law. Penalties for violations include: First Offense: fine of not more than $1,000 or not more than six months in jail, or both. Second Offense: fine of not more than $2,500 or not more than six months in jail, or both; ineligible to apply for a child care license for a period up to 24 months. Third or Subsequent Offenses: fine of not more than $5,000 or not more than 12 months in jail, or both; ineligible to apply for a child care license for a period up to 48 months.
A child day care center is defined as any place or facility operated by any institution, society, agency, corporation, person or persons, or any other group for the purpose of providing care, supervision, and guidance of 7 or more children, not including those related to the caregiver, unaccompanied by parent or guardian, on a regular basis for at least 12 1/2 hours in a continuous 7-day week. Related or relative is defined as the natural or adopted child or grandchild of the caregiver or a child in the legal custody of the caregiver. Any hours needed by the child day care center to transport children to and from the facility shall be included in the calculation of the 12 1/2 hours of operation.
QUESTION: I was curious what the minimum legal age is for a babysitter? Also, are there requirements I should look for such as CPR certification?
ANSWER: There are no age limitations as to whom you choose to care for your child. However, you will be held accountable if that choice is poor and results in the infliction or attempted infliction of physical or mental injury upon the child by a parent or any other person as a result of poor supervision. A minimum of at least 50 percent of all staff on the premises and have access to the children at all times shall have documentation of current infant/child/adult certification in CPR. Original cards shall be made available upon request. This training shall be approved by the Department of Social Services prior to acceptance.
THE LAW: There are no age limitations as to whom you choose to care for your child. However, you will be held accountable if that choice is poor if and results in seriously endangering the physical, mental, or emotional health of the child as a result of inadequate supervision.
CPR AND FIRST AID 1. A minimum of at least 50 percent of all staff on the premises and accessible to the children at all times shall have documentation of current infant/child/adult certification in CPR. Original cards shall be made available upon request. This training shall be approved by the Department of Social Services prior to acceptance. 2. Centers with multiple buildings or floors, however, shall have at least one currently certified staff in approved infant/child/adult CPR in each building and on each floor of the center. 3. A minimum of at least 50 percent of all staff on the premises and accessible to children shall have documentation of current pediatric first aid certification. Original cards shall be made available upon request. This certification shall be approved by the Department of Social Services prior to acceptance. 4. Centers with multiple buildings or floors, however, shall have at least one currently certified staff in approved pediatric first aid in each building and on each floor of the center. 5. At least one staff in each vehicle (center provided or contract) shall have documentation of current infant/child/adult CPR certification and pediatric first aid certification. 6. At least 50 percent of the supervising staff on the field trip shall have documentation of current infant/child/adult CPR certification and pediatric first aid certification.7. Non-vehicular excursions shall require at least one staff in attendance and accessible to children at all times with documented current certification in infant/child/adult CPR and pediatric first aid. You can find more information on starting a daycare here.
Disclaimer: The information furnished in this answer is general and may not apply to some situations. All legal situations are unique. No one should rely to their detriment on these answers. Anyone with a potential legal problem should seek the advice of a licensed attorney before taking any action or inaction. The answers provided are not intended to be specific legal advice and no attorney-client relationship is created between the SWLA Law Center and the viewers of KPLC-TV.
