LCPD taking back unwanted prescription drugs

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is taking back unwanted prescription drugs on Oct. 27, according to a Facebook Post from LCPD.
Lake Charles City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 16th opportunity in nine years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. This initiative is set tp addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion and misuse.
LCPD says Americans are now advised that their usual methods are disposing of unused medicines such as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards.
You can bring your pills to The Lake Charles Civic Center at 900 Lakeshore Drive on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.