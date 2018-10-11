LCPD arrests suspect in Peeping Tom case

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has made an arrest after finding a suspected Peeping Tom, according to Cpl Larry Moss.
Allen Ryan Tezeno, 32, of Iowa, was arrested after allegedly entering the dressing room area of a Lake Charles store and peering under the door at a woman.
Moss says the woman screamed and the man fled the scene.
Police released store surveillance video of the suspect.
A caller contacted LCPD Det. Garrett Graham in reference to the incident.
The caller was later identified as Tezeno, and after an interview with LCPD he was placed under arrest for Peeping Tom.
Tezeno is booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center. No bond information was given at this time.
