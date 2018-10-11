Lake Arthur man arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money

LAKE ARTHUR, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man has been arrested after allegedly using counterfeit money at Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Tyler Blake Thibodeaux, 27, is accused of using three counterfeit bills at Peto’s. Cashiers at the truck stop reported to police that they had received the counterfeit money from the same suspect, says Ivey.
Thibodeaux was booked into the parish jail on charges of theft less than $1,000, monetary instrument abuse, and two outstanding warrants for contempt of court for non-support. He is being held with no bond.
