Lake Arthur man arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money

Lake Arthur man arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money
Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s office arrested one subject today for passing counterfeit money at Peto’s truck stop
By Hannah Daigle | October 11, 2018 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 3:29 PM

LAKE ARTHUR, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man has been arrested after allegedly using counterfeit money at Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Blake Thibodeaux, 27, is accused of using three counterfeit bills at Peto’s. Cashiers at the truck stop reported to police that they had received the counterfeit money from the same suspect, says Ivey.

Thibodeaux was booked into the parish jail on charges of theft less than $1,000, monetary instrument abuse, and two outstanding warrants for contempt of court for non-support. He is being held with no bond.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.